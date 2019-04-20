|
|
|
CARTER, Annette Rose (Anne). Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua, Tauranga on 17 April 2019. Adored wife of John for 59 years. Dearly loved Mother and mother in law of the late Steve and Helen, Graham and Anne, Sue and Brian, Craig and Pauline. A truly treasured Nana. A service for Anne will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Breast Cancer Foundation P.O.Box 99650 Newmarket Auckland 1149 or can be left at Anne's service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
