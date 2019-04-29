|
|
|
STEED, Anne (nee Chapman). In her 73rd year. Passed away peacefully on the 26th April 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Daughter of the late Norman and Alice Chapman, loving wife and soul mate of Bob, devoted Mum of Lindsay and Lorinda, Jack and Kay, Helen and Rhys, special Grandmother of Katherine, Sam, Paige, Quinn, Cameron and Caitlyn. Anne's service will be held at the Upper Wairoa Memorial Sports Complex Pukehuia Road Tangiteroria on Wednesday the 1st May at 1.30pm. All communications to The Steed Family, C/- Newberrys funeral home, P.O. Box 5116 Whangarei 0140 "Always on our minds, forever in our hearts"
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More