Anne Oriwia (Rauputu) WOOLF

Anne Oriwia (Rauputu) WOOLF Notice
WOOLF, Anne Oriwia (nee Rauputu). Peacefully in the early hours of Saturday 23rd February 2019, at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Michael. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Scott, Craig and Hannah, and Sonya. Adored and loved grandmother of Michael, Tyrone, Olivia and Evie. Anne's funeral service will be held at Mokau Kohunui Marae, Piopio on Tuesday 26th February at 11am, followed by the burial at Mangakatote Urupa. All communications to Woolf Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
