Anne Josephine (Glynn) CORTESI

CORTESI, Anne Josephine (nee Glynn). Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st April 2019. Mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Steven, Gavin, Allan and Janet, Greg. Grandmother of Anna, Rachael and Taylor. Requeim Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 18 Kitenui Avenue, Mt Albert on Saturday 6th April at 11.00 am. This will be followed by a burial at Mangere Cemetery at 2.00 pm. A special thanks to staff at Aranui Rest Home for the care of Anne over the past 6 years. Forever in our hearts. Requiescat in pace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
