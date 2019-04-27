Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
07-870 2137
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne FULLERTON-SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hotchkiss Campbell FULLERTON-SMITH

Notice Condolences

Anne Hotchkiss Campbell FULLERTON-SMITH Notice
FULLERTON-SMITH, Anne Hotchkiss Campbell. Passed away peacefully at Camellia Rest Home on Friday, 19th April 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the Late Sam. Loving mother to Tony, Elizabeth, Michael, and Chris. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Special thanks to Michelle, and staff of Camellia Rest Home, for there wonderful care shown to mum. A private cremation has taken place. All communications to The Fullerton-Smith Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.