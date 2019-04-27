|
|
|
FULLERTON-SMITH, Anne Hotchkiss Campbell. Passed away peacefully at Camellia Rest Home on Friday, 19th April 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the Late Sam. Loving mother to Tony, Elizabeth, Michael, and Chris. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Special thanks to Michelle, and staff of Camellia Rest Home, for there wonderful care shown to mum. A private cremation has taken place. All communications to The Fullerton-Smith Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
