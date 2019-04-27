|
HOLMES, Anne. On Wednesday, 24th April 2019 peacefully at North Shore Hospital; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Mark. Treasured nana of Michael and Rebecca. Loved sister of David and Larraine, John and Christine. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Tuesday, 30th April 2019 at 11:00am with burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, Albany. Flowers welcome. Communications to C/- The Holmes Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
