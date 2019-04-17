|
|
|
van ROON, Anna Maria (nee Blom). Formerly of Taumarunui. 17 August 1919 - 8 April 2019. Died peacefully at Whangarei Hospital. Eldest daughter of Agnes Dijkman and Dirk Blom. Loved wife of Guus (deceased), Mother and Mother in law of Henri and Marjorie van Roon (Auckland), Els and Cor Tambach (Netherlands), Agnes and Brett Robinson (Hamilton), Thea and George Skuse (Whangarei). Oma of eight and Great Oma of eight. A long and adventurous life. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Memorial service to be held later in the year. All communications to the "van Roon family" at PO Box 6934, Wellesley Street West, Auckland 1141. [email protected] gmail.com A Graceful Undertaking Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More