Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna VAN ROON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Maria (Blom) VAN ROON

Notice Condolences

Anna Maria (Blom) VAN ROON Notice
van ROON, Anna Maria (nee Blom). Formerly of Taumarunui. 17 August 1919 - 8 April 2019. Died peacefully at Whangarei Hospital. Eldest daughter of Agnes Dijkman and Dirk Blom. Loved wife of Guus (deceased), Mother and Mother in law of Henri and Marjorie van Roon (Auckland), Els and Cor Tambach (Netherlands), Agnes and Brett Robinson (Hamilton), Thea and George Skuse (Whangarei). Oma of eight and Great Oma of eight. A long and adventurous life. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Memorial service to be held later in the year. All communications to the "van Roon family" at PO Box 6934, Wellesley Street West, Auckland 1141. [email protected] gmail.com A Graceful Undertaking Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.