BOW, Anna (nee Leong). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 14 February, 2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of William. Adored mum and mother in- law of Christina, Patricia, Sharon and Jonathan, Jennifer, Dianne, Anthony and Frances. Treasured Paw Paw (grandmother) of Joshua, Tara, Tyla, Logan, Jacob, Alexandra and Leila. You will be in our hearts and thoughts forever, we will miss you so much. A service for Anna will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Saturday 23 February at 1.00pm A special thank you to Dr Lisa Hughes for her wonderful support, care and kindness. In lieu of flowers donations to Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated as thanks for their caring support of Anna. Communications to the Bow family c/o Osbornes Funeral Directors PO BOX 926, Rotorua
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
