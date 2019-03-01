|
KEMP, Ann Jocelyn. On Monday, 25th February 2019 peacefully, at Maygrove Village Hospital. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Fairburn Kemp.Loved stepmother of Michael. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach 0932 on Saturday, the 2nd of March 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Kemp Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa,0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
