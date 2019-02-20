Home

CHERRINGTON, Ann. A very proud Registered Nurse; former Nurse Editor of Kai Tiaki; and former KCDC Councillor. Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Wellington. On Friday 15 February, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, with family at her side. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Janene (Sydney), Tim and Jeanie (Sydney), and Sue and Bruce (Te Horo). Loved Grandma to Claire and Emma; Georgia, Madelaine, Grace and Lachlan; and Michael. Dearest friend of Sue Burrell. Special thanks to the staff at Sevenoaks Retirement Village and Ward 7 North, Wellington Hospital for their love and care of Ann. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Saturday 23 February 2019 at 2pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at her service. Messages for "The Cherrington Family" may be sent to PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
