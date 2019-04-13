|
BERGE, Ann (formerly Brennan, Bremby). Passed away, as a result of an accident, on 22 July 2018. Much loved wife of Hedley, mother of Kerri and the late Rory, Nana of Seth and Lily. Loved sister of Lesley, Eric (deceased), Alan, and Evelyn. A memorial service for Ann will be held at 147 Coronation Road, Morrinsville, on Thursday 18 April 2019 at 11am. All communications to the Berge family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
