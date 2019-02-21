Home

MACDONALD, Angela Michele. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19 February 2019, with family present. Deeply loved daughter of Graham and June. Dearly loved sister of Tanya, Sharlene, Vanessa and Stephanie. Much loved mother of Shaun. Beloved auntie of Bayley and Taylah. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice, P O Box 331129, Takapuna, Auckland 0740 would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Ange's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 22 February 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
