Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ane YELASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ane YELASH

Notice

Ane YELASH Notice
YELASH, Ane. The Yelash family would like to sincerely thank all our friends and relatives for the love and support when our wonderful Mum, Mother-in-law, Nana and Baba passed away. We appreciate all the beautiful flowers, cards, baking, phone calls, personal visits, donations to St John's and those in attendance at Ane's celebration of life service. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. Marino (Mac) (deceased) and Lesley, Tom and Margaret, Stephen and Bronwyn, Jeanette and families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.