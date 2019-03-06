|
|
|
DERRICK, Andrew Stewart. Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth on his 55th birthday, Saturday, 2nd March 2019. Adored soul mate of Tere. Treasured companion to Nugget. All messages to Andrew's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Andrew at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Saturday, 9th March at 11am. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
