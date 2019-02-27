|
MACKY, Andrew Shane (Andy, Mutu). Andy left us on Tuesday morning the 26th February 2019 surrounded by his loving family, aged 54 years. He is free of pain and able to bike to his hearts content. Best friend and loving husband of Vicki, devoted father and father in law of Mackenzie and Genevieve, Kieran and Sam. A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held at Te Awamutu College Hall, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 2nd March 2019 at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Macky family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
