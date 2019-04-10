|
WELLS, Andrew James (Andy). Andy tragically died on the 31st March 2019 following a cardiac arrest whilst mountain biking with friends on the Old Ghost Road, near Lyell. Dearly loved husband of Nalini and father of Alisha. A service to celebrate the life of Andy will be held in Hamilton Park Cemetery on Wednesday, 10th April, at 12.30pm. He will be dearly missed by friends, family and colleagues. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via https:/ /givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/ andy-wells-memorial-fund.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
