MURLEY, Andrew James. Born 11th November 1937 and died peacefully at North Shore Hospice on the 17th March 2019. Much loved Husband, Partner, Father, Father in law, Poppa, and friend to many. A celebration of Andrew's life will take place at The Auckland Memorial Park, 2157 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Saturday 23rd March 2019 at 1pm. Special thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospice and those involved in Andrew's care for the last three months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
