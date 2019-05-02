|
|
|
MITCHELL, Andrew James. Passed away suddenly on 29 April 2019. Beloved husband of Marlize. Loving and devoted Dad of Saskia. Cherished and loving son of Barbara and Jim and adored brother of Fiona and Sarah. Loved brother in law of Michael, Arika, Wolfgang, Ian and Belinda. Wonderful uncle to Isabella, William, Lochlan, Anrike, Waldi, Mathew and Grayson. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at 3pm on Monday 6 May at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank. 'A humble, gentle, beautiful man' State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
