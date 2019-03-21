Home

Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
06-3701110
More Obituaries for Andrew PETTIT
Andrew Charles (Andy) PETTIT

Andrew Charles (Andy) PETTIT Notice
PETTIT, Andrew Charles (Andy). In the early hours of Tuesday March 19, 2019 Andrew passed away suddenly. Andrew was a dearly loved father of Bennie and Sarah Pettit. A friend of Meg Waddington (Mother of Bennie and Sarah), Son of Michael and Anne, Brother and brother-in-law to Mike and Nic, and much- loved Uncle to Mitchell, Natala, Anamieke, Phoebe, Hugo and Macie Pettit. Andrew was a caring, giving and selfless individual who was a loved member of his family, the Masterton community and former Russell community, whom he touched the lives of many. Messages can be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840 or left on Andy's tribute page at www.heaven address.co.nz A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held in Masterton Community Church, 117 Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton on Monday March 25, 2019, at 11.00 am. Thereafter followed by private cremation. Wairarapa Funeral Services wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
