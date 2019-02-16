Home

Andrew Bernard SAGE

Andrew Bernard SAGE Notice
SAGE, Andrew Bernard. On 14 February 2019, at Northshore Hospital, peacefully, after a short illness. Dearly loved brother of Tony, Ros and Elizabeth, and of the late John and Barbara. Loved by his nieces and nephews and their extended families. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Tuesday 19 February at 12pm. All communications C/- of Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, 1050



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
