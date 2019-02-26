|
SHARLAND, Anastasia Lini (nee Ah Van). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Saturday 23 February 2019. Dearly loved wife to Richard, much loved mum to Mary-Anne and nana to Georgia, Anton and Sophia. Loving sister and aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Rest in love. In Lieu of flowers donations to Auckland West Hospice will be appreciated and can be posted to P.O. Box 45181 Te Atatu Auckland, 0651. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden, Wednesday 27 February at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
