Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Alva Belle GIBSON

Alva Belle GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, Alva Belle. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th April 2019, in her 96th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian Gibson. Mother and Mother-in-law of Eileen and Ben, Barbara and Maurice, John and June, Ian and Karen, Bruce and Angela. Treasured Grandma of 16 and Great-Grandma of 8. A Service for Alva will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 201 Port Road, Whangamata on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 10am. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns would be preferable and may be left in the church foyer. All communications to 126 Seaview Rd,Whangamata or [email protected] com Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
