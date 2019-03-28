|
HARRISON, Alrina Kathleen. Peacefully passed away at Rotorua Hospital on 26 March 2019. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Regan and Helen, and Conrad. Much loved gan gan of Kyal, Lauren, Jordan, Reuben, Summer and Charlie. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers a blood donation to New Zealand Blood Service would be appreciated. All communications to the Harrison Family C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040. "Free at last"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
