Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Alrina HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alrina Kathleen HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Alrina Kathleen HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Alrina Kathleen. Peacefully passed away at Rotorua Hospital on 26 March 2019. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Regan and Helen, and Conrad. Much loved gan gan of Kyal, Lauren, Jordan, Reuben, Summer and Charlie. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers a blood donation to New Zealand Blood Service would be appreciated. All communications to the Harrison Family C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040. "Free at last"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.