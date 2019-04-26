MICHELS, Aloisius Antonius (Louis). On 20 April 2019. It is with great sadness, we acknowledge the sudden passing of our loved Louis. A father, brother, brother-in- law, uncle, great uncle, nephew, cousin and friend; New Zealand, The Netherlands and Canada. Son of the late Peter and the late Theresia Michels; Family of - Frances and Frits, Tony (dec.) and Janette, Ria, Peter, Mary and Roger, John (deceased.); Uncle to: Jessica and Darren, Simon and Amy, Donna and Craig, Stephanie and Craig, Esther and James; Rebecca and Shane, Paul; Antoinette and Glen, Sarah and Karl, Teresa, Chris, Rachel and Shay; Jared and Amy, Brad and Beth, Fiona, Aaron and Kirsten; Hayley and Brendon, Adam, Matthew; Shaun and Jenna, Glen and Ashley, Jennifer; HIS grand nieces and nephews. Respected friend of Ron Dickson and Janet Michels. Louis' farewell will be held at the Manawaru Hall, Manawaru. Monday 29th April at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wairakau Hall and may be left at the service. All communications to the Michels Family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019