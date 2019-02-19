|
CREAN, Alma. Passed away peacefully in Warkworth, February 18, 2019; aged 83. (Formerly from Putaruru). Loved wife of the late Alvin, much loved mum of Neville (deceased), Douglas, Richard, Jane, Peter, Dawn, Kathy and families. Cherished Nana, Grandma and Great, Great - Grandma to many. A service will be held at 1.00pm Wednesday, February 20, in the hall beside the Fire Station, on Church Hill Road, Warkworth, Auckland, at 1.00pm. State of Grace 0800-477-133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
