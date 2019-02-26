|
|
|
CARR-HOFF, Alma Bridget. On February 24, 2019, peacefully at Selwyn Village, in her 89th year. Deeply loved mother of Jonathan and dearly loved wife of the late Harry Carel Hoff and Robert Carr. Beloved sister of Catherine and the late Elizabeth, and their families. A service to celebrate Bridget's life will be held in the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Pt Chevalier on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More