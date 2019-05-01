Home

Allan WHEELER

Allan WHEELER Notice
WHEELER, Allan. Passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home, Hamilton on Monday 29th April 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Isabella Wheeler. Loved father and father-in-law of John (deceased), Bob, Annette, Rhonda & Bill and Sharon & Dene. Cherished grandad of Kelly, Joseph (deceased), Allan, Scott, Jaydene, Shane, Sharn, Suzanne, Raylene, Bailey & Tegan and great grandad of Willow, TJ, Cairo, Jaylah, Isla and Isabella. A Service for Allan will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Taumarunui Saturday 4th May at 11:30 am followed by a private cremation Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
