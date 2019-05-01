|
|
|
WHEELER, Allan. Passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home, Hamilton on Monday 29th April 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Isabella Wheeler. Loved father and father-in-law of John (deceased), Bob, Annette, Rhonda & Bill and Sharon & Dene. Cherished grandad of Kelly, Joseph (deceased), Allan, Scott, Jaydene, Shane, Sharn, Suzanne, Raylene, Bailey & Tegan and great grandad of Willow, TJ, Cairo, Jaylah, Isla and Isabella. A Service for Allan will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Taumarunui Saturday 4th May at 11:30 am followed by a private cremation Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
