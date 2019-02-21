|
|
|
WAITE, Allan Neil, (Neil). Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, 19th February 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen. Loved father of David and the Late Michael. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at Rosetown Chapel, Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Friday, the 22nd of February 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Waite Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More