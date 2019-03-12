Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan HELLEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Eric Gordon HELLEUR

Notice Condolences

Allan Eric Gordon HELLEUR Notice
HELLEUR, Allan Eric Gordon. Passed away surrounded by family on Sunday 10 March 2019, aged 88 years old. Loved father and father in law of Eric and Caroline, Tina and Manu, Michelle and Rolley. Loved Pop of Allan, Amelia, Laura, Siaki, Thomas, Emma, Antonio and Quinn. Best friend of Bouncer, Ruff, Jake, Taz and Coyote. A service for Allan will be held at Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Wednesday 13 March 2019 at 1 pm followed by a private cremation. You are welcome to join the family for light refreshments at the lounge across the road after the service. Communications to Michelle, mob 021 295 8367, 36a White Swan Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland 1041



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.