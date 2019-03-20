Home

Allan Alfred DRAY

Notice Condolences

Allan Alfred DRAY Notice
DRAY, Allan Alfred. Peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 18th March 2019; aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Prue for 53 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Alistair and Hester, Gin and Mike, baby Anna, Jonny and Fiona, and Amanda and Josh. Proud Papa of Fergus and Molly, Ben and Gemma, Harry and Zachary, and Ava and Henry. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday 23rd of March 2019 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
