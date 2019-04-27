Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Alistair Neil COULING Notice
COULING, Alistair Neil. Peacefully at home on 25th April 2019. Aged 66 Years. Dearly loved husband to Aroha. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Christina and Dave. Loved son of the late Albert (Dick) and the late Christina, and brother to David and Miriam. "A man of integrity, accountability and unity. A union brother to many." A service for Neil will be held at the Tokoroa Cosmopolitan Club, Balmoral Drive, today, 27th April at 10 a.m. with a tangi and service at Mangahanea Marae, Ruatoria, on Tuesday 30th April at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Kura Poutama Urupa. Donations to the Waikato Cancer Lodge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
