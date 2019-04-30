Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Alistair DUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alistair Archibald DUFF

Notice Condolences

Alistair Archibald DUFF Notice
DUFF, Alistair Archibald. RNZN G15761. On 28 April 2019 Peacefully at Hospice North Shore, surrounded by family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father in law of Fiona, Sarah and Eskil. Loved Poppa to Logan and Morfar to Stellan, Thea, and Kasper and loved brother to Ian and Robert. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 3 May at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.