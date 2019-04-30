|
|
|
DUFF, Alistair Archibald. RNZN G15761. On 28 April 2019 Peacefully at Hospice North Shore, surrounded by family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father in law of Fiona, Sarah and Eskil. Loved Poppa to Logan and Morfar to Stellan, Thea, and Kasper and loved brother to Ian and Robert. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 3 May at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
