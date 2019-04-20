Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alison BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Mary (Budge) BOYD

Notice Condolences

Alison Mary (Budge) BOYD Notice
BOYD, Alison Mary (nee Budge). On April 17th 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Sue, Gordon, and Philippa. Cherished grandmother of Nena, the late Jake, and Courtney and great grandmother of Josh, Tesa, and Mason. A memorial service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at St James' Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Saturday 27th April at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Boyd family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641. Now at peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.