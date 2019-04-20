|
|
|
BOYD, Alison Mary (nee Budge). On April 17th 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Sue, Gordon, and Philippa. Cherished grandmother of Nena, the late Jake, and Courtney and great grandmother of Josh, Tesa, and Mason. A memorial service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at St James' Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Saturday 27th April at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Boyd family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641. Now at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More