|
|
|
LEE, Alison Hazel (nee Phin). Born August 3rd, 1941. Passed peacefully on 7th March 2019 after a long illness, aged 77 years. Adored wife of Bob (Robert) for 56 years. Loved mother of Chris and Jeremy, Dave and Sandy, Graham and Leanne and foster daughter Ngareta. Adored Nana of Dan, Sam, (the late Jonathan), Stacey and Michael. You will be forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at St Columba Church Chapel, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday 13th March at 2 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More