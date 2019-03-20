Home

Alison Helen (Rowe) PERRY

Alison Helen (Rowe) PERRY
PERRY, Alison Helen (nee Rowe). Passed away on 19 March 2019 on her 86th birthday. Loved wife of the late Paddy Perry, loved mother of Susan, Craig, John, the late Nigel, Andrew and Christopher and their partners. Loved sister of the late Max and wife Elaine, and Aunty to 5. Grandmother to 15 grandkids and 11 great grandchildren, and 1 on the way. At peace now. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday 22 March at 1pm at Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
