ROGERSON, Alice Merle. (12 September 1925 - 11 March 2019) Passed to the hands of the Lord at Waikato Hospital on 11 March 2019. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Rogerson. Loved mother of Lyn Mcintyre, Graeme, Bruce, and Sharon Rogerson and adored Super Nan to 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Her beautiful loving heart touched her family and friends. Our mothers loving steadfast faith has brought her home to be with the Father. A service for Alice will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton on Friday, 15 March 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Holy Trinity Church and may be left at the service. All communications to the Rogerson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
