CORBETT, Alice Frances. 22 February 1930 - 6 April 2019. In loving memory, formerly of Auckland. Died peacefully in her sleep at Whareama Nursing Home, Nelson, in her 89th year Beloved wife of James John Corbett with whom she now rests. Loved mother of Colleen and Alice (deceased), John, Patricia, Bruce, Chris, and Mark. Treasured sister of Jim, Joe, Harry, Mary, Paddy and Terry (all deceased). Loved aunt of Gay, Michael, Pamela, Jo; Carolyn, Harry, Danny, Maryanne; Catherine, Frances, Sean, Damian, Th?rèse, Adrian, Jill; Kevin, Paul, Dave, Mary, John; Gary, Bernard, Alan (deceased), Tony, Dean, Warwick, Vernon; Lorraine and Karen; Dianne, Chris, Jim, Francie, Shona; June, Gaelene, Lorraine. Loved grandmother of Mathew, Christa, Lauren, Victor, Sam, Ben and Isobel. A private service and burial was held on April 9, 2019, in Nelson, among family and friends. She is dearly missed. May she rest in peace. Correspondence to either PO Box 5088, Nelson 7043, or PO Box 444, Ohaeawai, Kaikohe 0440. Simplicity Funerals Nelson
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
