Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred FREEGARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred George (George) FREEGARD

Notice Condolences

Alfred George (George) FREEGARD Notice
FREEGARD, Alfred George (George). Passed away peacefully on 28 February 2019 at Onewa Hospital and Resthome, aged 99 years. A life well lived. Loved husband of the late Valda and father of Beryl, Gayle and son- in-law Graham. Grandfather of Aaron, Gavin, Rachael, Matthew and wife Kelly; and great- grandfather of Caleb and Hayley. The family wish to offer special thanks to the staff at Onewa Hospital and Resthome. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 8 March 2019 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices