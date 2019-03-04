|
|
|
FREEGARD, Alfred George (George). Passed away peacefully on 28 February 2019 at Onewa Hospital and Resthome, aged 99 years. A life well lived. Loved husband of the late Valda and father of Beryl, Gayle and son- in-law Graham. Grandfather of Aaron, Gavin, Rachael, Matthew and wife Kelly; and great- grandfather of Caleb and Hayley. The family wish to offer special thanks to the staff at Onewa Hospital and Resthome. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 8 March 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More