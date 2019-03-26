|
|
|
ARCHIPOW, Alexei Daniel (Lex). Suddenly, at Auckland Hospital on 20 March 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved partner of Jackie and adored father of Daniel and Mia. Loved son of Vladimir and the late Kay, loved son-in-law of Angelique and John Lennane, brother of Mischa and Damien, brother-in-law of Rosie and Mer and uncle of Max. A funeral service for Lex will be held at the Davis Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Thursday 28th March at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. Special thanks to Auckland City Hospital ICU staff for their care of Lex.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More