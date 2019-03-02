|
|
|
HUTCHINSON, Alexander John (Alex). Passed away on February 14, 2019. Alex passed away suddenly at his home in Northampton, United Kingdom, aged 45 years. Beloved son of Robin and Joy. Also a much loved brother of Marian and Russell, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends, both in the UK and in New Zealand. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 12 March in the UK. All enquiries to family or to Smiths Funeral Directors, telephone: 0044 1733 347474.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More