Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alei LEILUA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Alei (Telesia) LEILUA

Notice Condolences

Sister Alei (Telesia) LEILUA Notice
LEILUA, Sister Alei (Telesia). RNDM. Sister Alei, a dearly loved member of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions, died suddenly on 21 February 2019in Savai'i, Samoa. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Alei at Fusi in Savai'i on Friday 1st March. She will be buried in Samoa. May She Rest in Peace A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Auckland at a later date. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.