LEILUA, Sister Alei (Telesia). RNDM. Sister Alei, a dearly loved member of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions, died suddenly on 21 February 2019in Savai'i, Samoa. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Alei at Fusi in Savai'i on Friday 1st March. She will be buried in Samoa. May She Rest in Peace A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Auckland at a later date. Messages can be sent to [email protected] Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
