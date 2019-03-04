|
VON SCHMIDT, Albert Alfoncius. Born July 15, 1934. Albert Von Schmidt passed away suddenly 1 March 2019 at Auckland Hospital peacefully, aged 85 years old, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate to Sandra. Loving father and father-in-law / grandfather to Caroline and Blair, Walter (deceased), Amanda and Tony, Albert and Marianne, Lottie and Michael (deceased) Joanne and Terry, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The rosary will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2138 Great North Road, Avondale, Auckland on Tuesday 5 March at 7.00pm. The funeral will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avondale on Wednesday 6 March at 12 noon. Followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland. Fa'amolemole taofi le malo. All communication to Caroline. Contact 0210304628.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
