WILLIAMS, Alan Ross. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5 March 2019, aged 90. Much loved husband of Elizabeth. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Rhonda And Nick. Step father and father-in-law of Matt and Kirsty. Loved granddad of Rachel, Emma and Brendan, Sam, Lauren, George, Jack and Addison. Great granddad of Lachlan and Zoe. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 8 March at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
