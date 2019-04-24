Home

JEFFERIES, Alan Melville. On 22nd April 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loving whanau. Aged 65 years. Beautiful husband of the late Joanna. Much loved Dad of Jonus and Alesha, Roseanne, Nelson and Rangimaewa and the late Closki. Loving Koro to Chayse, Reegan, Rilee-Jo, Te Pua-a-wai, Iziah, Nykiya, Maraea. "Holding Hands with Joanna" A Service for Alan will be held at Pikitu Marae, Wiltsdown Road, Waotu on Thursday 25th of April at 11:00 am followed by a burial at Pikitu Urupa. All communications to Roseanne 021-149-4109. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
