Alan John POLLOCK

Alan John POLLOCK
POLLOCK, Alan John. On March 2, 2019 peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Loving husband of Brigie and the late Bev. Loved father and father-in- law of Debbie & Pete Jolly (Tarras) and Liz (Gladstone). Adored grandad of Lizzie, Ben (dec) & Queralt, and great grandfather of Isabella and Grace. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made via www.marypotter. org.nz. A service for Alan will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 3:30pm; followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Pollock family" c/o 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ Tel. 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
