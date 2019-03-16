|
OAKLEY, Alan John. On Friday 15 March 2019 Alan passed away peacefully at Glaisdale Rest Home, Rototuna. Aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia. Magical Dad that was made in heaven of Bonita and Colin Wooller, Rachiel and Brian Ross, and James and Trudi Oakley. Awesome and loving Grandad of his 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate and remember Alan's life will be held on Wednesday 20 March at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to St Johns may be left at the service or posted to Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240. Tributes to Alan may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to the Oakley family c/-James R Hill Funeral Directors. 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216 FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
