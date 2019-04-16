|
LITTLER, Alan John. Passed away peacefully after a long battle with emphysema, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, cherished Dad of Jodie, Tim and Chezaire (Auckland). Much loved Grandad of Zane, Peyton and Blake. Much loved brother of Mary Miller (Wellington) and Margaret Mudge (Masterton) and special brother in law of Ian, Pete, and Rob and Julie Cochrane (Christchurch). Sincere thanks to Palmerston North Hospice Palliative Care team and staff. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in the foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Alan at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Thursday April 18, 2019 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
