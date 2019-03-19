Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Alan Graham DEVITT

Alan Graham DEVITT Notice
DEVITT, Alan Graham. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday the 15th of March 2019 at the Whakatane Hospital. Much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, extended family member and friend to many A celebration of Alans life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday the 20th of March 2019 at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane, followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Whakatane Hospital, C/O Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
