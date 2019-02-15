|
MITCHELL, Alan Dawson. L.A.C. RNZAF WWII. Passed away peacefully on 13 February 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Zelda May (nee Hoffman). Loved brother and brother-in- law of Barrie and Ruth, uncle to John (deceased), Kim and Alan; loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Marie (Kent, England), uncle to Johnathon and Louise. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 18 February at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
