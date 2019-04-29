|
WRIGHT, Akeau (Ake). On 27th April, 2019 (peacefully) at North Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of Barry, loved mother of Kim and Doug, James and Robin, Brett and Tracey, Tania and the late Hoffi, treasured Grandma of Ashleigh, Tyler, Jess, Daniel, Nina, Lily, Michael, Denver and Tamsyn. Forever in our hearts. A service for Akeau will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 2nd May, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Wright family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
